Shahid Kapoor Birthday: TBMAUJ co-star Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani, and others extend warm wishes

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turned 43 today, February 25. On his birthday, several celebrities shared heartwarming wishes and penned adorable notes.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Feb 25, 2024  |  09:52 PM IST |  3.5K
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: TBMAUJ co-star Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani, and others extend warm wishes
Image Credit: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday today, February 25. He is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. On his birthday, several celebrities poured in heartwarming wishes on social media. His Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others extended their warm wishes. 

Shahid Kapoor receives warm birthday wishes from celebrities 

From Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, several Indian celebrities wished Shahid Kapoor on his 43rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti shared a video with Shahid from one of the events for their recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and wrote, "Missing our Craziness and the constant laughter! Have the most amazing birthday my Aaru! Sending you a #Shati Hug! IYKYK" Have a look:

Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of Kapoor on his Instagram Stories and penned, "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor! Bug love and hug." On the other hand, newly wed Jackky Bhagnani also shared a picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor ! Wishing you a day as vibrant and charismatic as you are. Congratulations on the success of your recent film - here's to many more triumphs ahead! keep shining, inspiring, and captivating audiences with your incredible talent. Cheers to you."

Related Stories

WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday snapped leaving Goa after Rakul-Jackky's wedding
entertainment
WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday snapped leaving Goa after Rakul-Jackky's wedding
WATCH inside glimpses of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beach wedding
entertainment
WATCH inside glimpses of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beach wedding

Advertisement

Take a look: 

Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with tons of happiness, success, and love to last a lifetime." Neha Dhupia also wished him as she wrote, "Happy birthday Sk @shahidkapoor may you have a glorious and u filtered year!!!" Mrunal Thkaur wrote, "Keep charming, inspiring and entertaining us with your crazy energy @shahidkapoor." 

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani treated the internet with an unseen picture from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra to wish him on his birthday. In the photograph, we can see Shahid clicking a mirror selfie while Kiara is getting ready for her special day. In the caption, she also thanked Mira for sharing the photo. “Happy birthday SK. Thank you Mira Kapoor For Sharing This Image,” the caption reads alongside the photograph.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. The romantic comedy film was released earlier this month in the theaters and received a lot of love. 

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen PIC with birthday boy Shahid Kapoor ft Mira from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles