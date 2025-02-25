Shahid Kapoor Birthday: When Deva actor reacted to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Pathaan post-credit scene; 'I was laughing while...'

Today, February 25, 2025, marks the 44th birthday of Shahid Kapoor. On this special occasion, let’s throwback to an interesting moment when the actor opened up about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s post-credit scene in the 2023 movie Pathaan. He shared that he laughed when he watched it and found it quite ‘cool.’

In an old conversation with News18 Showsha, Shahid Kapoor was asked about Pathaan’s end-credit scene that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan discussing who could replace them. Talking about it in the context of the film industry, Shahid mentioned that they couldn’t be replaced. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who did they replace? Wouldn’t it be disrespectful to say they replaced somebody?”

Shahid believed that the two superstars found themselves which the actors from the current generation have to do as well. He praised the work of the actors from his generation. He also mentioned how ten to fifteen years ago, actors would do multiple films and the audience would forgive their other flops if even one of them worked. Shahid stated that it wasn’t the case anymore.

Shahid Kapoor said that this generation has to comparatively face more challenges. He explained that digital content wasn’t available back then but today people have a lot of options with social media and other things.

Advertisement

Shahid also shared his opinion that the movies and the characters make an actor a superstar. He said that even superstars can have flops and it was good content that mattered at the end.

However, coming back to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene in Pathaan, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he had a lot of fun watching it. “I was laughing while I was watching it and I thought it was super cool of them to put it out there and fair enough,” he said. He concluded by saying that the duo was fantastic.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva. He is currently shooting for his upcoming movie with Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid will share the screen with actress Triptii Dimri.