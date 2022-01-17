Shahid Kapoor is 'bored in the house' & what he did to kill his boredom will leave you feeling relatable; PIC

We all have our own ways to kill time when we are bored. Some of us like to dance, while others may like to read. Even our celebs have different ways to kill their boredom and speaking of this, Shahid Kapoor just gave his fans a glimpse of what he likes to do when he's got nothing to do at home. And well, it certainly may make some of you social media lovers feel relatable. The Jersey actor has been spending time lately with Mira Rajput amid the chilling weather.

However, it seems on Monday, Shahid had some time to kill. Well, what better way to kill boredom than by clicking selfies. Shahid resorted to doing the same and well, the result certainly will leave you impressed. Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared a selfie in which he is seen with a goofy yet straight-faced expression. The Jersey actor is seen using a beachy vibes filter on his selfie that changed his eye colour to blue. The song Shahid picked for the background was 'bored in the house' which summed up his mood.

Have a look:

Recently, Shahid poked fun at his wife Mira Rajput by sneakily filming her while she was on her phone. The Jersey actor joked about him being her second love and that her phone was her first love. However, Mira dismissed Shahid's claim and commented that Shahid was her first love. The cute banter between the couple certainly sent the internet into a meltdown.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Shahid accidentally leaked the look of his next film with Ali Abbas Zafar as he wished the filmmaker with a photo. The filmmaker also sweetly responded and said, "Well Done." The film happens to be an adaptation of a French Film titled Nuit Blanche. Besides this, Shahid will be seen in a web series by Raj & DK and Jersey with Mrunal Thakur.

