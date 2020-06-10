Shahid Kapoor braces to restart, rebuild amid Unlock 1 & urges all to battle COVID 19 with proper precautions

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share his thoughts about Unlock 1 amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The Jersey star urged everyone to stay safe even when they step out of the house.

Actor has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. The actor had been shooting for Jersey before the country went into lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, as the country is opening up amid Unlock 1, Shahid too is all set for it. The actor took to social media to share a special message for his fans as the country begins returning to normal life post COVID 19 lockdown restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid urged everyone to follow proper precautions when they head out. The Kabir Singh star asked everyone to battle the Coronavirus the same way the forces battle the enemies at the border. Shahid urged everyone to follow the guidelines laid down by the state and Central government as the country begins Unlock 1. Amid the lockdown, Shahid has been spending time at home and has been sharing updates on social media about his lockdown shenanigans with family.

Shahid wrote, “With the country slowly opening up, we must take all precautions as we step out. Just as how the security forces fight for us at the border, it is time we all fight Covid-19 together along with the Central and State Governments. RESTART.REBUILD. Safely but surely.”

With the country slowly opening up, we must take all precautions as we step out. Just as how the security forces fight for us at the border, it is time we all fight Covid-19 together along with the Central and State Governments. RESTART.REBUILD. Safely but surely. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Kabir Singh. Now, he is gearing up for his next film that is the remake of Telugu film, Jersey. The film stars Shahid in the lead as a struggling cricketer. It also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The shooting was going on in Chandigarh before the lockdown. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

