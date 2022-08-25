Shahid Kapoor brings out his inner Kabir Singh as he goes scramblin' around on his bike; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor has been grabbing all the limelight ever since his Koffee With Karan 7 episode with Kiara Advani was aired. The actor along with his Kabir Singh co-star spilt a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives and fans are going gaga over it. Well, today Shahid has taken to his Instagram handle to share a new picture of him posing on his bike.

In the picture, we can see Shahid Kapoor wearing a black tee that he has paired with his denim. He holds a black leather sling bag, has covered his face with a stylish helmet and is posing on his white sports bike. The actor is seated on his bike and turns behind to pose for the camera. Sharing this picture he wrote, ‘Scramblin’ around’.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s image:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe. We also reported that the actor has come on board producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's upcoming film, which will be directed by Rosshan Andrews.

