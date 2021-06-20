Shahid Kapoor calls himself the 'Mane Man' as he shares a dapper throwback look

While the picture is all things cool, we definitely cannot miss Shahid Kapoor's long hair. Check it out below.

has started off his Sunday throwing it back to good times! The actor who loves to post his fair share of candid pictures as well as shots from his professional photoshoots, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture. The doting dad of two adorable kids shared a photo flaunting his 'mane' as he posed for the camera.

Undoubtedly, Shahid looked dapper in a black asymmetrical and stylish kurta as he showed off his biceps. While the picture is all things cool, we definitely cannot miss the actor's flowing locks aka his long hair. Wearing a pair of sunglasses, Shahid proves that irrespective of short or long hair, he does manage to pull it off with ease.

The photo's caption grabbed our attention as the actor called himself the 'Mane Man'. He left his fans in a frenzy as they dropped heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section. Check out Shahid Kapoor's photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid wrapped his film Jersey earlier this year. He will now resume shooting for his untitled web show from July in Mumbai. He will start filming from the beginning of next month in a start-to-finish schedule. South superstar Vijay Sethupathi too will be a part of this schedule.

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor's throwback look? Short or long hair? Let us know in the comments below.

