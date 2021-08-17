Shahid Kapoor calls India's win at Lord's a 'stunning performance': Test cricket at it's best.

India's Men in Blue scripted yet another record with their incredible win in the second Test against England at the iconic Lord's. The thrilling match saw Virat Kohli and team step up their game and deliver an exceptional performance as they beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the match. Netizens were ecstatic with the win and so were Bollywood celebs who love cricket.

One of them was Shahid Kapoor who took to social media on Tuesday morning to hail the cricket team's performance. Sharing a happy photo of team India, Shahid wrote, "What a win at Lords for the #IndianCricketTeam stunning performance. Great character shown by the entire squad. Thrilling match. Test Cricket at it's best."

, who will soon be seen in his cricket sports drama Jersey, has been waiting for the film's release. The film was inevitably delayed due to the pandemic and shooting for the same wrapped up earlier this year.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's post below:

Apart from Shahid, Anushka Sharma was also watching the test match from the comfort of her temporary home in the UK. The actress is accompanying husband Virat Kohli on tour along with daughter Vamika. After India’s terrific win at Lord’s, Anushka cheered the boys and shared a photo of her television screen as she exclaimed "Yesss," on the picture. In the near future, India will next play Pakistan on 24 October in a group-stage encounter of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Rhea Kapoor & Anil Kapoor's father-daughter dance from the reception party is all things fun & heartwarming