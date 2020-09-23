  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor calls Ishaan Khatter ‘Babbar sherrrr’ as he posts video of his body transformation; Watch

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ananya Panday and the film is set to release digitally on October 2.
We have not seen Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a movie together, however, we have seen the brothers bond like a house on fire off camera. From showing their camaraderie on Koffee With Karan to going on all-boys trip, Shahid and Ishaan are one of our favourite B-town siblings Jodi. Besides their love for acting, one more common love that the brothers share a love for fitness. And so, today, when this Dhadak actor posted a workout video on social media, Shahid Kapoor was quick to praise his little brother. 

In the video, we can see Ishaan Khatter working out like a beast and alongside the clip, he wrote: "The real grind. A major part of the physical prep on.. When @macriaan told me he wanted a "sakht launda" in Blackie, it had to be done. Jo mangta hai woh mangtaich hai." Amidst a host of comments, it was bade bhaiya Shahid Kapoor’s comment that caught our attention as the Kabir Singh actor wrote, “Babbar sherrrr..”  Well, we totally agree with Shahid’s comment. 

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ananya Panday and the film is set to release digitally on October 2. As for Shahid Kapoor, he will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey and also, Shahid Kapoor will romance Disha Patani in Shashank Khaitan’s  next. 

