Shahid Kapoor calls Jab We Met 'special occasion' as movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan clocks 16 years; fans shower love

Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan was released on October 26, 2007. The film clocked 16 glorious years of release today, October 26, 2023. Even after all these years, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has not lost its popularity. The magical chemistry between Aditya D. Kashyap (played by Shahid) and Geet Dhillon (played by Kareena) is still alive in everyone's hearts. On this special occasion, Shahid shared some glimpses from the film to celebrate the 16 years of Jab We Met.

Shahid Kapoor drops special message on 16 years of Jab We Met

A while ago, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared some glimpses from the film Jab We Met offering a compilation of scenes from the film. In the background, Shahid can be heard saying, "This film is special for me because I had not done a film for almost six months and everybody kind of put their blood and sweat into this film."

Sharing the glimpses, the actor wrote in the caption, "Special occasion toh hai (It's indeed a special occasion) (hand heart emoji) #16YearsOfJabWeMet." Watch Shahid's post:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Shahid dropped the video to celebrate 16 years of Jab We Met, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "This movie was like a journey which we traveled through the time." Another commented, "Still this make the classic of all time." A third fan wrote, "Mera Aditya (red heart)." "16 Years Of Madness One Of Best Movie Of Bollywood And One Of The Best Classics Of All Time Songs To Bhaiya Aaj Bhi Sunte Hai Hum," shared a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Aditya the one and only fictional character I fall for every time." "Not just a film it’s an emotion," read the sixth comment.

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how he fought to wear glasses in Jab We Met. He said, “I fought with everybody. I was like, ‘I want to wear glasses for this,’ and everybody’s like, ‘Are you mad?’ Hero glasses thodi pehenta hai? Tu gaana kaise gayega?” (Hero does not wear glasses, how will you sing?)"

He then explained to everyone that he would remove the glasses when he had to sing and dance.

Meanwhile, Jab We Met is directed by Imtiaz Ali starring Shahid and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

