Shahid Kapoor calls wife Mira Rajput 'centre of his world' as he drops some birthday love for her.

It is Mira Rajput's birthday and husband is dropping some love for his wifey! On Tuesday, the Kabir Singh actor took to social media to wish Mira on her 27th birthday and shared some heartfelt photos. Shahid's photos were from the couple's vacations which they often take in north India and looks like were a big treat for their fans.

Taking to social media, Shahid penned a heartfelt note for Mira on her birthday. He mentioned how he will be by her side not just during the high's, but during the low's as well. The actor also called Mira the center of his world and rightly so. The couple, who are doting parents to two kids, are a huge hit on the gram.

Shahid's birthday note for Mira read, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Check out Shahid Kapoor's birthday love for wifey Mira Rajput:

The actor's birthday post received a whole lot of love from fans and followers who dropped heart emojis. Some others also wished Mira on her birthday. Shahid and Mira's photos often take social media by storm. The much loved couple have a massive following on Instagram and often indulge in social media banter.

