Shahid Kapoor calls working with dad Pankaj Kapur 'scary'; Drops NEW Jersey video ahead of release.

Shahid Kapoor and dad Pankaj Kapur will soon be seen sharing screen space in the actor's upcoming drama Jersey. The actor is looking forward to it and going all out with the film's promotions. On Friday, Shahid took to social media to drop a new video ahead of the film's release. Along with the photos, Shahid also shared some memorable snapshots with his father Pankaj Kapur.

In the film, Pankaj will be playing Shahid's onscreen cricket coach and they've shared several crucial scenes in the film. Shahid also gave his fans a little sneak peek as he shared some BTS shots. Turns out, shooting with his dad was a daunting task as Shahid had to keep up.

Sharing a BTS shot, Shahid wrote, "Papa ke saath kaam karna.. mushkil hi nahi..scary hai." In another snap, he wrote, "#PapaCoach."

Check out Shahid Kapoor's photos below:

The actor also shared a video and wrote, "Are you ready to fight. Fight everything. For what you believe is yours. #jerseyofdreams." Check out the video below:

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and will see the actress play Shahid's love interest. Just recently, makers dropped a new song Baliye Re featuring Shahid and Mrunal in a romantic avatar.

