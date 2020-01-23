Shahid Kapoor can’t stop gushing over wife Mira Rajput’s latest classy black avatar; Check it out

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput always manage to paint the town red with their cute PDA. Recently, Mira shared a photo from a shoot and it left hubby Shahid completely mesmerised. Check it out.

and Mira Rajput are among the classiest couples in Bollywood who always manage to steal the show with their adorable photos. While Mira has always remained away from limelight recent reports suggested that the star wife is planning to open to a vegan restaurant. While Mira hasn’t confirmed the same, Shahid has always been a supportive husband and has mentioned that she can do what she wants. Now, Mira recently shared a photo from one of her photoshoots and it left hubby Shahid stunned.

Mira took took to Instagram to share a photo in a classy black look. While fans couldn’t help but fawn over her look in the photo, Shahid was left completely mesmerised. In the photo, Mira is seen clad in a black net shimmery gown and she can be seen nailing the smokey eye look. The starwife is seen flaunting her million dollar smile and that alone was enough to steal hubby Shahid’s heart. The Jersey actor commented on it with a heart eyes emoticon.

(Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love)

Recently, Shahid was in Mumbai after he had injured his lip during Jersey shoot. During the healing time, Shahid spent time with wife Mira and kids, Misha and Zain. Photos of Shahid flying a kite on Makar Sankranti were shared by Mira on social media and it left everyone amazed. Shahid recently took off for Chandigarh after he recovered from the injury. The actor has been busy shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh and amidst that, Shahid found time for his wife and left an adorable comment on her stunning picture which made their PDA the talk of the town. Shahid’s next Jersey will hit the screens on August 28, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More