Shahid Kapoor can’t wait to share frame with Vijay Sethupathi & says sorry to Raashii Khanna; Find out why

Actor is all set to make his digital debut. The news has made his fans excited. And to add more to their excitement, today, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a playful video mentioning that he is eagerly waiting to work with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Both will be seen in Raj Nidimoru and DK’s web series. He shared a short clip of himself.

In the caption, he has also said sorry to his co-actor Raashii Khanna. Shahid wrote, “Waiting on set call me soon @rajandk … cant wait to share the frame with @ vijaysethupathi, sorry @raashiikhanna, I’ve got too used to having you around on set.” To note, the title of the series is yet to be finalized. However, the actress also responded by saying, “Ghar ki murgi daal barabar..! Anyway, everything is excused for @actorvijaysethupathi sir. I had similar emotions today..!! Ask @rajanddk.”

The conversation became more interesting when Raj Nidimoru replied saying, “Shot ready! Let’s roll!” It is worth mentioning here that recently Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2 was released. It received an overwhelming response from the audience. The series starred Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

As reported, the shoot will begin from January next year in Mumbai and Goa. Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for a pivotal role in the series. It will be really interesting to see them together. The other details are kept under wraps. On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey. The film shooting is completed.

