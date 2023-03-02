Shahid Kapoor captures Mira Rajput’s beauty in stunning PICS; Couple sets major goals with their Insta banter

While Shahid Kapoor isn’t the most active celebrity on Instagram, he does share some adorable posts with his wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain, from time to time. The actor never shies away from admiring Mira, or professing his love for her on social media, and often leaves the most adorable and love-filled comments on Mira’s Instagram posts. Shahid and Mira never fail to shell out couple goals, and this time was no different! Mira dropped a series of black-and-white pictures on Instagram, revealing that Shahid has clicked them. The actor dropped a swoon-worthy comment on her post, praising her beauty.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Instagram exchange over her pictures clicked by him

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account to post a series of monochromatic pictures of herself. In the pictures, she is seen getting ready, in front of the mirror. Mira Rajput looks beautiful with her hair styled into soft waves, and she is seen wearing a sweater. She shared a series of pictures that capture her beauty perfectly, and credited Shahid for clicking them. “He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr K,” wrote Mira.

Shahid Kapoor left a romantic comment, and wrote, “When the subject looks like you it’s too easy to make it look good.” Their social media PDA left fans swooning over them! While one Instagram user wrote, “@shahidkapoor I love this reply,” another fan left heart-eyed emojis on Shahid’s comment. Take a look at the post below!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s picture from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s mehendi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the few celebrities who attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. Mira has been sharing some stunning pictures of her looks, and just a few days ago, she shared a candid picture of Shahid holding her hand while she put on some mehendi at Sid and Kiara’s wedding festivities.

