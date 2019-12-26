Shahid Kapoor channels his inner Santa Claus on Christmas for kids but Mira Rajput’s caption steals the show

Shahid Kapoor took a break from Jersey shoot and joined wife Mira Rajput & kids Misha and Zain for Christmas. Mira shared an adorable photo of Shahid dressed up as a cute Santa Claus but her caption is winning the internet. Check it out.

Christmas is a festival that leaves everyone excited. From adults to kids, everyone waits for Santa Claus to receive their presents on this joyous occasion. Speaking of this, , who was shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, took time off to spend Christmas with his family. Mira has been sharing photos of Misha enjoying her holidays with cousins and it seems Shahid couldn’t stay away for long from his cute little munchkins as he joined his wife, Mira on Christmas.

Mira took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Shahid dressed up as Santa Claus for Misha and Zain. In the photo, the Kabir Singh actor can be seen dressed in a red blazer with matching pants and has put on a fake white beard. However, the bulging tummy like Santa is what caught our attention. As Shahid struck a confident pose as Santa, Mira shared the photo with a relatable and hilarious caption. Shahid looked too cute as Santa in the photo and we wonder how Misha and Zain reacted on seeing him like that.

Mira captioned Shahid’s photo as, “Santa really got into the groove of getting fit and healthy after Christmas last year. He even chose running over Rudolph. But like us all, even he struggles with the last bit of belly bulge Happy Holidays!.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Mira has been sharing cute pictures of Misha enjoying her holidays with friends and cousins. Shahid has been away in Chandigarh shooting for Jersey remake. The film is based on a Telugu film that starred Nani. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, Allu Arvind. The film also stars Super 30 actress, Mrunal Thakur and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

