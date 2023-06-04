Shahid Kapoor clocks 20 years in Bollywood; Actor recalls director stalled him for two years before his debut

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. The actor completed 20 years in the industry last month and his wife Mira Rajput hosted a party. Shahid made his debut in 2003 with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk. The film also starred Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Vishal Malhotra in important roles. Shahid won praise for his performances in the film. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. In a recent interview, he opened up about his debut and his journey.

Shahid Kapoor on making his debut with Ishq Vishk

Shahid shared that Mira kept a party for him to mark 20 years in the industry and invited Ramesh Surani and Ken Ghosh. Ken Ghosh was the director of Ishq Vishk. The actor has done a lot of work with Ramesh Surani in his career but didn't get the chance to work together in the last few years. Talking about their conversation, Shahid said that they told him, "You know Shahid, how keen you were to start ki there dadhi bhi nahi aayi this. You used to come and sit in my office and say 'Sir mujhe film karni hai, film karni hai. In fact, I actually stalled you for two and a half years from debuting because you were in such a hurry.'" Now that the actor looks back, he thinks it was for his best because he feels he was too young. He said, "Even when I made my debut, I felt I was too young. I had no co-actors of my age, nobody wrote scripts like that, it was a struggle."

Work front

Meanwhile, Shahid's Bloody Daddy will release on June 9 on Jio Cinema. Next, he will be seen in an untitled film with Kriti Sanon in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial. Talking about this upcoming film, Shahid shared, "It's a fresh different subject and it's a love story. It's a very fun film and genre-breaking for me."

