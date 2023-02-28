Shahid Kapoor confirms Farzi season 2 is happening; Here's when it will release

Shahid Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released series, Farzi. The actor made his digital debut with Raj & DK's series released on Amazon Prime on February 10. Apart from Shahid, the audience loved watching Vijay Sethupathi and Bhuvan Arora's solid performances in Farzi. People are now eagerly waiting for the second season. Recently, Shahid spilled the beans on the second season and it has got netizens quite excited. Shahid Kapoor talks about Farzi season 2

Recently, Shahid was seen attending an event in the city. He confirmed that Farzi will have a sequel but it will take time to release. The media was congratulating Shahid for the massive success of the show. When he was asked about Farzi 2, he said that he is sure that it will happen but these things take time. He added that it takes one-and-a-half to two years for post-production with the series being dubbed in 35-40 languages and getting released in over 200 countries. He finally said that once the shoot happens, it will take a further two years for the release of Farzi 2.

The series also featured Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar in key roles. After Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime, netizens noticed The Family Man's references. Raj & DK hinted at creating their universe. Meanwhile, Shahid recently celebrated his birthday and his fans and family members flooded social media with warm wishes. Amongst everyone, his wife Mira Rajput dropped a cute video of him dancing to the song Jee Karda. Along with it, she penned a birthday note for him. It read, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda #birthdayboy #birthdaybumps."

Work front Shahid is currently busy shooting for his next project with Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, he is in talks with Anees Bazmee for a film. If things go well, he will be seen in a double role.

