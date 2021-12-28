Shahid Kapoor confirms Jersey’s release being postponed to 2022; Says ‘We as a team feel it is prudent’

As the Omicron cases are rising in the country every state has announced a different set of restrictions for the people. Tuesday, came as a big blow to the cinema lovers and Bollywood as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Yellow alert in the state. As a result, theatres will be shut effective today. Well, since Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey was all set to hit the theatres on December 31, 2021, the makers have had to take the hard decision of postponing their film. Shahid took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news in the form of a note.