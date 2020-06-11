Shahid Kapoor cooks for wife Mira Rajput for the first time in 5 years, She hails it as the 'best pasta'

Mira Rajput shared a photo of homemade pasta on her social media and it looks like she loves it, courtesy Shahid Kapoor. Check out the photo here.

and Mira Rajput have always managed to have their fans in awe of the two and time and again, they share glimpses of their everyday life on social media, something that has our attention. Mira's social media feed is just as interesting as Shahid's and together, they managed to keep their fans engaged and entertained, but today, it looks like Mira has quite an update about Shahid and her cooking skills and we are now craving some good food as well.

Mira shared a photo of homemade pasta and while it sure looks delicious, Mira has hailed it as one of the best pasta she has had by far. She also revealed how this is the first time Shahid has cooked in 5 years and it looks like it was worth the wait after all. Mira wrote, "The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is by far the best pasta I've eaten." She also highlighted how this result comes without any biases as she used the hashtag, no bias.

Check out Mira Rajput's post about Shahid Kapoor's pasta here:

Meanwhile, Mira also shared a photo of Dairy Milk chocolate recently and called it her best date, which obviously seemed to be too sweet for all the chocolate lovers after all. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey next, however, the movie's shoot had been stalled midway due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Shahid also took to social media recently and spoke about Unlock 1.

He wrote in a tweet, "With the country slowly opening up, we must take all precautions as we step out. Just as how the security forces fight for us at the border, it is time we all fight Covid-19 together along with the Central and State Governments. RESTART.REBUILD. Safely but surely."

