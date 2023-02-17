Shahid Kapoor crashes a Jab We Met movie screening; Surprised fans can’t keep calm- WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met is among the most loved rom-coms of Bollywood. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released in the year 2007, and remains a fan favourite even 16 years after its release. Jab We Met was massively loved by the audience, and PVR recently organized the screening of the popular rom-com as part of the Valentine’s Week 2023 extravaganza. Fans flocked to the theatres to enjoy Jab We Met on the big screens once again, and guess what? At a recent screening, they were surprised by Shahid Kapoor himself!

Shahid Kapoor left fans surprised after he walked into a theatre during the screening of Jab We Met. The actor’s fans went berserk as soon as Shahid arrived. Shahid took to his Instagram account to share a video of the same, and it shows him quietly entering the theatre. Shahid crashed the movie screening, and the minute he entered, fans stoop up, hooted and cheered for him. Many excited fans shook the actor’s hand, and also took selfies with him! Shahid politely obliged, and was seen interacting with them in the theatre.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Jab We Met 16 years.” While one fan commented, “Lucky fans,” another one wrote, “Wholesome.” Take a look at the video below!