Shahid Kapoor credits ‘Kabir Singh’ for quitting smoking: I think movie kind of did it for me

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered the film industry with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk and since then there is no looking back for him. With movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and others, the 41-year-old actor has proved his acting mettle time and again. He also enjoys a massive fan following. Recently in a YouTube interview with BeerBiceps, the actor revealed his reason behind quitting smoking and credited his movie ‘Kabir Singh’ which also stars Kiara Advani in the key role.

In the interview, the actor talked about his lifestyle and said, “Physically, I'm pretty disciplined when it comes to sleep now. I used to be a complete insomniac, and I flipped that after I had my kids. Because I decided that I need to run my day according to them because they can't run it according to me. And I'm vegetarian, and I don't drink.”

He added, “I have been a smoker on and off but now for a few years, I haven't smoked. I think Kabir Singh kind of did it for me”

On the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. The movie will hit theaters on April 22. In addition to this, a star-studded screening was organised on April 20 in the city which was attended by Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

