Shahid Kapoor cutely winks back at the camera as he clicks a selfie post workout; Seen it yet?

Actor is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood and his dedication to it is well known. The Kabir Singh star never skips his workout even when he is shooting and often shares glimpses of it on social media. On Tuesday, Shahid took to his social media handle to share his messy and sweaty look after workout of the day. However, it was his cute shenanigans in the post that ended up stealing the hearts of his millions of fans across the nation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a photo in which he is seen winking away after a rigourous workout session. In the photo, the Jersey actor is seen sporting a white sleeveless tee. He could be seen sweating it out in the outdoors in the day as we could catch a glimpse of greenery behind him in the frame. Shahid smiled and winked at the camera as he clicked a post workout selfie. Sharing the same, Shahid wrote, "Post WOD endorphins."

Meanwhile, recently, Mira shared a dance video featuring Shahid and Ishaan Khatter on social media and it managed to go viral. Fans loved the camaraderie between the two brothers and even mum Neliima Azeem reacted to the video. She even thanked Mira for sharing the fun video of the brothers enjoying themselves at home.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a remake of a Telugu hit starring Nani. It will be released on November 5, 2021. Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK's web series.

