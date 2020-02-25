Inside PICS & VIDEOS: Shahid Kapoor cuts his birthday cake with Mira Rajput; Papa Pankaj Kapur cheers for him

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with wife Mira Rajput and dad Pankaj Kapur. The inside videos and photos from Shahid’s birthday celebrations are all things love. Check it out.

On Tuesday, the Kabir Singh of Bollywood, turned a year older and decided to keep the celebrations low key as he was busy shooting his next film, Jersey, in Chandigarh. However, wife Mira Rajput along with kids Misha and Zain and Pankaj Kapur headed to celebrate Shahid’s special day with him. While Shahid had spoken about having a working 39th birthday to a tabloid, it looks like wife Mira and dad Pankaj Kapur wanted to make it a special day for Shahid.

Inside videos and photos that were shared by fans of Shahid on social media showcase the Kabir Singh star in a happy avatar with his wife Mira and dad Pankaj Kapur. In the video, we can see Shahid clad in a black and orange hoodie with jeans while Mira can be seen sporting a grey tee with monochrome jacket and jeans. As Shahid cuts the cake, Mira steals a glance at the birthday boy with a smile and his dad Pankaj Kapur can be seen cheering him on with applause.

Mira also took to Instagram last evening and wished her hubby in the sweetest possible manner. The adorable duo never ceases to paint social media red with their love-filled photos and the selfie from last night is already taking over the internet.

Check out Shahid Kapoor birthday photos below:

Mira Is So In Love With Shahid nd I'm loving it

She is literally trying to take glimpse of @shahidkapoor whenever she could

Fangirling #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/nyR6C7O0H3 — Somi Sasha (@Shahidz_somi) February 25, 2020

While the video features the celebration of Shahid’s birthday on a balcony that is decked up with fairy lights, it is the adorable red cake that stole the show. As soon as Shahid cut the cake, he looked at Mira and then, went onto cut the smaller cake lying next to it. Shahid’s birthday celebrations are bound to go viral on social media. Meanwhile, Shahid is currently shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey remake . In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricket player and for the same, he has trained too. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju productions. It is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

