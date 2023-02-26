Shahid Kapoor dances his heart out to Jee Karda in a video shared by Mira Rajput; Fans react

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the most loved couple in town. Every time they drop a picture or a video on social media, it goes viral in no time. On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a dancing video of Shahid to wish him on his birthday. The actor celebrated his birthday on February 25 and social media was filled with beautiful and warm wishes from his fans and colleagues from the industry. A day later, Mira too wished her handsome husband with a cool video. Mira Rajput drops a cool dancing video of Shahid Kapoor

In the video, Shahid is seen sporting white athleisure and dancing his heart out to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's song Jee Karda. Shahid, who never fails to impress fans with his dancing skills, looks all things adorable as he grooves to the peppy track. Along with the video, Mira penned a sweet birthday note for Shahid. She wrote, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda #birthdayboy #birthdaybumps." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, fans were seen enjoying it and showering love on Shahid. A fan wrote, "Watching this on loop. I love this couple!!" Another fan commented, "Seeing him dancing makes me so happy." On Shahid's birthday, his brother Ishaan Khatter too dropped a picture with him and penned a beautiful note. Ishaan called him his 'elder tree'. He wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier 😂 but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor."

Work front Shahid is currently enjoying the praise coming his way for his solid performance in Farzi. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Next, Shahid will reportedly be seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy film. Reports suggest that he will be seen in a double role.

