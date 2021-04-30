Is Shahid Kapoor debuting as a producer with an epic war trilogy on OTT based on Amish Tripathi’s novel?

News from the grapevines is coming that Shahid Kapoor will be continuing his OTT churn but this time also as a producer for an epic war trilogy on OTT based on Amish Tripathi’s much-acclaimed novel.

After delivering the biggest box office success of his career in Kabir Singh, ’s superstardom is garnering a lot of megaprojects. Shahid has completed the production work on his upcoming Jersey, which is announced to release on Diwali 2021. He was lately shooting in Goa for Raj & Dk’s web series which will also star Vijay Sethupathi alongside. Reportedly Shahid was going to star in Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha but the partnership did not end up going to the big screen. The actor is yet to officially announce his next film after Jersey but may have already signed onto foray into production.

Amish Tripathi’s trilogies including Shiva and Ram Chandra series have been making headlines regarding being made as a film or web series. Bollywood Hungama reported that Shahid Kapoor might have been paid an amount upwards of 70 crores to star in and debut as a producer for a web series on a major OTT platform based on Amish’s novels. It will be Shahid’s first project as a producer who is looking to foray into the business of producing for a while now. The project deadlines have not been announced yet nor is there an official confirmation on it.

Amish’s novels are epic in nature and would require a huge making along the lines or beyond Baahubali. The strongest rumour for Shahid’s next film is an epic one to be directed by Rakeysh Mehra based on Karna from Mahabharat. Reportedly Shahid was approached for the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru that originally starred Suriya and became India’s official entry to the Oscars 2021.

Bollywood Hungama

