Shahid Kapoor is a dedicated actor & I enjoyed working with him Says Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Jersey. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri explained in an interview how the remake of Nani’s Jersey came about with Shahid. Check it out.

Actor managed to impress everyone with his last film Kabir Singh that released in 2019 and since then, his fans have been excited about his next, Jersey. The film is a remake of a Telugu blockbuster film Jersey that starred Nani. The film received an overwhelming response in the regional language and now with the Hindi remake shoot almost completed up to 70 percent, fans can’t wait to see Shahid Kapoor on the field as a cricketer in the film.

When Shahid announced that he will be doing Jersey remake, fans wanted to know how the actor signed on for the role of a cricketer with director Goutam Tinnanuri. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Gowtam was all praises for Shahid and explained how the Jersey remake came to happen. Gowtam recalled that he got a call from Shahid after he saw Nani’s Jersey. He said that Shahid expressed his interest in the remake of the film in Hindi. He further mentioned that he didn’t know at that time if the remake was happening or not. But, Gowtam said that when he called Shahid to wish him for Kabir Singh, that is when he got to know that he is doing the remake.

Talking about how Jersey remake happened, Gowtam said, “Ten days after Jersey got released, I met Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh had not released yet. He watched Jersey. He liked it very much and expressed his interest to work in the remake. At that time, I had no idea, whether this project will happen or who will produce it. I was not even sure whether I will get to direct the Hindi remake. Later, I sent him a message appreciating his performance in Kabir Singh. He called me back and told me that Jersey Hindi remake was happening. I enjoyed working with Shahid Kapoor. He is a very dedicated actor.”

Well, in the same interview, Gowtam also shared an update that the film’s shoot is 70 percent complete and they need a month’s schedule more to finish it completely. He even shared that he hasn’t changed the script of the film and only the actor’s performance is what will make the difference. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid and major portions of the film have been shot in Chandigarh. It also brings together Shahid and Pankaj Kapur. Jersey is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

