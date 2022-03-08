Shahid Kapoor dedicates a special post to mom Neeliima & wife Mira Rajput on Women’s Day

Shahid Kapoor is one of the top-most actors in Bollywood. We have often seen him expressing his love for his wife Mira Rajput on social media. He keeps sharing posts and pictures with his lady love and it is evident that Mira holds a special place in the Jersey actor’s life. If there is any other woman who is equally important in SK‘s life then it is his mom Neliima Azim. Today on Women’s Day, Shahid dedicated a special post for his mum and wife to celebrate them and wrote a long post for them.