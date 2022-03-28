Shahid Kapoor dishes out true gentleman vibes, his swagger remains unmatched in formals; PICS

Shahid Kapoor is all about style and swag and the actor has proved it time and again. From his gym looks to vacation looks, airport looks to red carpet looks, Shahid never misses a chance to make the ladies go weak in the knees with his style. And while he is often seen sharing selfies on his Instagram account, each of his pics tends to grab a lot of eyeballs. Interestingly, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor has once again taken social media by storm as he shared some stunning mirror selfies wherein he was seen dishing out major gentleman vibes and left everyone in awe of his swag.

In the pics, Shahid was seen wearing a white shirt with a stylish waistcoat which was paired with black trousers. The Haider actor had completed his look with nerdy glasses and had intense expressions for the pics. Shahid was undoubtedly looking dapper in the formal look. Needless to say, Shahid is also setting the fashion bar high for the fans. Interestingly, these mirror selfies were taken in Shahid’s dressing room.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the National Award Winning Telugu movie Jersey starring Nani in the lead. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead and will be hitting the screens on April 14 this year.

