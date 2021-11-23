Shahid Kapoor on doing back to back remakes, Kabir Singh & now Jersey: It's difficult, you can't copy paste

After a long wait, the trailer of Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur has been released. It has received a positive response from the audience. The film is a sports drama and the lead actor will be seen essaying the role of a Cricketer. Well, while doing the film, which is a remake of a Telugu film that featured Nani in the lead, Shahid felt that it is not easy to do a remake of the original. To note, the actor has already worked in Kabir Singh, also a remake of the South film, and his performance was appreciated a lot.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Shahid shared his thoughts on doing back-to-back remakes and said, “It definitely helps when you do a remake. I was a part of some movies, I thought they would shape up a certain way, but the final outcome was not up to the mark. Being a part of a remake is definitely helpful in putting the story together. Kabir Singh and now Jersey, I have realised that it’s very difficult to do a remake because you have to make it fresh. It can’t be a copy-paste. You have to rediscover it.”

Well, he further says, “Sometimes, it is difficult for a filmmaker to give an already created character to another actor. I really feel this version of Jersey is different from the original. It’s the same story, but the character changes. He is a Punjabi guy, we have brought a lot of small changes. Once the actor and language changes, you have to bring authenticity to the story.”

Shahid also expressed his gratitude towards director Gowtham. “He was very happy with me trying to bring something fresh to it. He allowed me to express myself a certain way,” added Shahid. The film will be releasing on 31st December 2021.