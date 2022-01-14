Shahid Kapoor dotes on Mira Rajput as she's busy with her 'first love', says 'ok being her 2nd love'; WATCH

It was a fun Friday for the Kapoors enjoying the winter in the North as Shahid Kapoor poked fun at his wife Mira Rajput in a fun video. Soon, even Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter also joined in with his hilarious comment on the Jersey actor's post. Shahid and Mira often poke fun at each other by posting photos and videos with funny captions. Now, Shahid secretly filmed Mira while she was busy with her 'first love' and joked about being her second love.

Wondering who is Mira's first love according to Shahid? Well, it was none other than her phone. Shahid poked fun and claimed that Mira's first love was her phone. In the video, Mira is seen surfing through her phone while Shahid is seen sitting at a distance from her and blowing kisses through the air at her. Soon Ishaan dropped in and went 'awww' on his brother's caption. He also urged Mira to sit straight as he wrote, "straighten ur back @mira.kapoor." Mira was quick to respond to Shahid and said, "Naaah you're my first love" with 3 heart emoticons.

Have a look HERE

Mira also responded to Ishaan's joke about her back and said, "And this is the puffiest jacket ever. Deceptive!" The cute conversations between Ishaan, Shahid and Mira certainly will leave you laughing. Recently, when Ishaan dropped a photo in a stylish look, Mira left a sweet comment for him and left fans in awe. The trio often engages in hilarious Instagram banter that tends go viral.

Meanwhile, Shahid's latest film Jersey was postponed just 3 days ahead of release on December 31, 2021, due to third wave of COVID 19 and theatres shutting down in several states. The new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner and Raj & DK's web series.

