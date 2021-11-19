Shahid Kapoor drives away mid week blues with a stunning pic and wife Mira Rajput is in awe of his swag

Shahid Kapoor has been a heartthrob of the nation and his last performance in Kabir Singh left everyone in awe. The actor, who has proved his versatility time and again, has also been winning his hearts with his dapper looks and his swag. In fact, while the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is quite active on social media, he often treats fans with his stunning pics. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid has once again taken the social media by a storm as he shared yet another stunning picture of himself.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a pic of him wherein he was looked dapper as he wore a black jacket with a hoodie and black jeans. The Jab We Met actor had an intense expression on his face as he flaunted a stubbled look. This isn’t all. One can’t miss out on Shahid’s chiselled biceps. He captioned the image as, “Do I look cute be honest?” Soon, Shahid’s pic went viral and his wife Mira Rajput has been in awe of his swag. In fact, celebs like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday also liked the pic.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, is now gearing up for the release of the Bollywood remake of Telugu National Award winning sports drama Jersey. The movie, which will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead, will be releasing on December 31 this year. This isn’t all. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming project.