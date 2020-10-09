Shahid Kapoor drops ‘beautiful’ comment on Mira Rajput’s post and their PDA is breaking all cuteness records

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in sports drama Jersey.

Before kick-starts the shooing of Jersey, the actor headed to Punjab with his wife Mira Rajput and kids to vacation at their Punjab farmhouse. While Mira had earlier revealed that Shahid Kapoor tried his hands at cooking on her birthday, Mira had also shared that Shahid has been teaching cycling to Misha and playing football with Zain Kapoor. And today, Mira Rajput shared a video on Instagram wherein she is seen talking about her hair-care routine. And amidst a host of comments, it was hubby Shahid Kapoor who was so smitten by his wife that he left a comment on her post that read, “Why so beautiful”, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Well, just like Shahid Kapoor, we also wonder how Mira Rajput can manage to look radiant and gorgeous always. That said, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani, and next, he will be seen in sports drama Jersey. Before the lockdown, Shahid Kapoor was shooting in Punjab for Jersey and due to the pandemic, the film’s shooting was stalled. Now as per reports, it is being said that in the wake of the pandemic, Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Shahid is very confident of the film’s success and so, “the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause at all.” Also, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's next and the film will see Shahid romance . And so, while Shahid Kapoor will complete Jersey shoot and then start prepping for Yoddha that will mostly begin early next year, he also has plans of making a big Netflix debut.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

