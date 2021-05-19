Shahid Kapoor drops glimpse of his 'Killer' fitness regimen while Mira Rajput flaunts post workout glow; PICS

It was a workout Wednesday for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as their social media posts boast about their fitness routines. While Mira shared a selfie as proof, Shahid gave all a sneak peek of his workout routine.

Among the couples who have been redefining relationship goals, and Mira Rajput seem to be favourite of fans. From spending time together to working out at the gym, Shahid and Mira never fail to shell out couple goals. And speaking of this, it seems Wednesday began on a workout mode for both Shahid and Mira as the couple shared a glimpse of how they maintain their fitness levels amid the lockdown. While Shahid shared a detailed chart of his workout regimen, Mira flaunted her post workout glow.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid shared a glimpse of a detailed workout chart prescribed by his trainer. On his subsequent Instagram story, Shahid also shared a photo of the dumbbells as he geared up to sweat it out. He captioned his workout chart as, "Killer Killer Killer." On the other hand, Mira dropped a glimpse of her post workout mode in a selfie. In the photo, we can see the star wife all sweaty after working out at home. She is seen flaunting her toned abs in a crop top and tights.

Take a look at Shahid and Mira's posts:

Prior to the COVID 19 pandemic, several times Mira and Shahid used to get spotted in the city as they headed to their gym together. The couple managed to shell out fitness goals with their post workout selfies and their gym routines.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, Shahid and Mira have been spending time at home. Mira also joined her brother-in-law and sister in amplifying their COVID 19 relief fundraiser to help raise money to provide resources. Shahid also shared the message with his fans to amplify the same. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind.

