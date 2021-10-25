Shahid Kapoor drops stunning shot with Misha and Zain from Maldives; Says 'you remember what really matters'

Shahid Kapoor is reminiscing the fond memories he made with daughter Misha, son Zain and wife Mira Rajput on their recent vacation to the island nation of Maldives. Shahid began the week with a breathtaking throwback snap from the crystal clear blue waters and white sand beaches of the Maldives.

In the photo, presumably clicked by a drone, Shahid can be seen raising his hands along with Misha and Zain. They are snapped from a far off distance which also captures the endless sea. Sharing the photo, Shahid also wrote how it is moments like these that make you realise what really matters.

Shahid's caption read, "THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory."

Take a look at Shahid's stunning picture:

While on holiday, both Mira and Shahid made sure to not miss their workouts and kept their fans and followers updated with happenings on the island.

Mira, too, dropped some breathtaking snapshots. The couple have since returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the international airport over the weekend.

