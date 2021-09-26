Shahid Kapoor to end 2021 with a bang as Jersey is set to release on THIS date

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Jersey was announced, fans could not keep their calm. The actor kept giving his fans a sneak peek while he was shooting for the film and that raised the excitement of the fans. Well, now we have another news regarding the official announcement of the movie that will surely get you jumping with joy. It seems like 2021 will end with a bang as the and Mrunal Thakur starrer is all set to release this year in December. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor posted a still from Jersey. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in his cricketer avatar. He holds his bat and is ready for action. Sharing this picture Shahid wrote, “JERSEY releasing in theatres 31st December 2021.” We are sure that this news must have got all his fans and followers on the edge of their seats. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and it is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. Take a look:

Even Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to repost the still of her hubby from Jersey and share this news with her fans and followers.

Jersey is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill.

Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK's web show with Raashi Khanna. Pinkvilla recently informed you, Regina Cassandra, who we saw in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also has joined Raashi and Shahid on the show.

