Shahid Kapoor expresses admiration for Kiara Advani on her new film Govinda Naam Mera poster

Kiara today went on to unveil the finest posters from her upcoming flick Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara, who is known as 'Govinda's naughty girlfriend,' looked stunning in a vivid yellow saree as well as a strappy top in the photos posted. The ensemble was complete with luminous makeup, mid-parted tresses, and of course shiny yellow bangles. Such an attractive poster was bound to be graced with immense appreciation and attention. Many complimented her look. However, one comment that stood out was none other than the one by her previous co-actor, Shahid Kapoor.

Along with the poster, the Shershah actress shared , “Aur yeh hoon main!

The exact tadka this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up! Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer - #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022.”

Shahid Kapoor showered her with the sweetest words. He commented, "Yellow saari and kiara advani. Trust me killer combination."

While Kiara answered with a slew of yellow hearts, it's the responses to Shahid's remarks that are the cutest.

Replying to the Kabir Singh actor's comment, a fan wrote, "Kabirrr! Arrey arrey Kabirrr! Another one played with Shahid's words and wrote, "You and Preeti, the killer combination."

It was clear from the comment section that everyone's anticipating the return of the Shahid-Kiara duo back on the big screen. Kiara hinted a few months back that she and Shahid might be preparing something special; however, the two haven't made any official announcement yet.

Govinda Naam Mera, a latest film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, stars Vicky Kaushal as the titular character. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and is set to release in June 2022.

