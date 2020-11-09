Shahid Kapoor expresses gratitude as he shares a picture with his dream team: Can't do it without them

From his stylist to the photographers to his security, Shahid Kapoor was all smiles as he posed for a photo with his team. Check it out below.

is keeping his date with the gram as he shared another picture today. The actor, who has been on a photo sharing spree, gave his selfies and snaps a break as he shared a photo with his dream team today. From his hair stylist to his wardrobe stylist to the photographers to his security, Shahid was all smiles as he posed for a photo with his team.

In the picture, the actor can be seen standing in the centre with his unmissable long locks of hair. Around Shahid is his entire team smiling for a happy photo. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Can’t do it without em.." Obviously, fans were all praise for Shahid's picture as they dropped heart emojis and all the love in the comments sections.

Check out Shahid's photo with his entire team below:

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy with his film Jersey as he recently wrapped a schedule in Chandigarh where he was earlier shooting. The actor has kepy his fans hooked to his Instagram account as he has been sharing some snaps from the shoot and even otherwise. Just yesterday, Shahid went on a Sunday morning bike ride and gave fans a look at his biker avatar. He also raised the temperature on the gram as he shared a close-up image of just his eyes as water can be seen in the frame.

