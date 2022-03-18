Shahid Kapoor extends warm wishes on Holika Dahan: ‘We light this fire to mark the triumph of good over evil’

The festival of colours, Holi is celebrated with traditional fervour all over the country. Drenched in colour, people enjoy the festival, and the most special part of the celebration is enjoying Thandai with Gujia. The festivities have already begun with Holika Dahan. And our Bollywood stars with their families are celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm and joy. Speaking of which, Shahid Kapoor and his family also celebrated Holika Dahan, a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor took to his social media handle extended warm wishes to his fans on Holika Dahan. Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Shahid wrote, “It’s the night of Holika Dahan and we light this fire to mark the triumph of good over evil and welcome the season of spring. Happy Holi everyone!” wrote Shahid. Apart from Shahid, celebrities including Navya Nanda, Shilpa Shetty, and others also shared glimpses from their celebrations. Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on the special occasion.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently shot for an ad together. Apart from that, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey which is all set to release on the silver screen in April. Jersey is helmed by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill, three South Indian film producers. The movie that also stars Mrunal Thakur was supposed to release in December last year but due to the increasing COVID-19 cases, the release date was pushed. To note it is an official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film of the same name.

