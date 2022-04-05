Shahid Kapoor feels Mira Rajput is jealous of his Instagram feed: You once said my Insta sucks

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor might be one of the cheesiest couples out there, but that doesn’t mean they would miss any opportunity to roast each other or pull each other’s leg. Fans absolutely live for their cute banter on Instagram. Both Shahid and Mira are super active on their social media and often treat fans with their cute pictures together, with their kids and giving us their life updates. Today, Shahid shared a hilarious video of the two bickering with each other.

In the video that Shahid shared on his Instagram story, he zoomed in on his lovely wife and said, ‘Tell me you’re jealous of Insta feed, aren’t you?’ To this, Mira laughed, and then Shahid went on to say, ‘You’re the one who said my Insta feed sucks.’ Mira responded saying that she’s the one who taught him. So Shahid questioned her about how she feels now, to which, Mira says that she feels challenged. Well, it seems Shahid is very proud of his amazing Instagram feed and just loves having a good banter with Mira.

Check Shahid's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. In a recent interview, he was asked about his experience of working with his father in Jersey. Shahid revealed, “It was easier to act with him than to have him as a director. It was much more relaxed. We used to get time to chill and have a cup of coffee together in between shots.”

