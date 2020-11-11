Shahid Kapoor flaunts his charming smile in a throwback sunkissed PHOTO by the lake as he admires nature

Shahid Kapoor treats fans with a throwback picture of himself and it is unmissable.

, who is an avid social media user, has been on a photo sharing spree these days. He has been treating his massive fan following with stunning pics of himself and the fans are, undoubtedly, in awe of his dapper looks. Keeping with this trajectory, Shahid has once again sent the internet on a meltdown as he shared a yet another impressive picture of himself on Instagram. While it was a throwback picture, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen flaunting his love for the nature.

In the pic, Shahid was basking in the sunshine as he enjoyed nature. Dressed in a mud coloured t-shirt, the pic was clicked with a backdrop of cloudy sky and trees along with a beautiful lake. Besides one can’t miss out his bearded look and charming smile in the pic which could make any girl go weak on her knees. Apparently, this pic was clicked during Shahid’s Europe trip wherein he was accompanied by Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu. Shahid had captioned the image as, “Nature” along with a laughing face emoticon.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after winning hearts with his stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, Shahid is gearing up for another Bollywood remake of 2019 release Telugu sports drama Jersey featuring Nani in the lead. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie and he is busy honing his skills with the bat these days. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Takhur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

