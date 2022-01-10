Shahid Kapoor flaunts his chiseled jawline in latest sunkissed selfies; Beware, you might fall in love

It seems like Shahid Kapoor is on a selfie-taking spree as the actor has been treating his fans to a couple of close-up selfies lately. It was just the day before yesterday when the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor flaunted his clean-shaven look to his legion of fans. The fans had a gala time gushing over Shahid’s handsomeness. Well, the ‘Jersey’ actor did the same yesterday and treated his fans with a selfie enjoying ‘Punjab di thand’ and today, Shahid did post yet another selfie looking dapper in a pair of shades.

The ‘Jab We Met’ star took to Instagram on Monday evening and drove away the Monday blues of all his fans. In the picture, we see a sun-kissed Shahid as he flaunted his chiseled jawline and light-grown beard. The actor’s chunky pair of sunglasses added another charm to his handsome hunk avatar. As for his attire, Shahid donned a brown sweater and a matching jacket. He even gave a sneak peek of nature’s beauty as we see a lane of grass and lush green trees in the backdrop. Taking to the captions, Shahid wrote, “ Crisp!!”

Fans took to the comment section and started showering love on the star as soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform. One fan wrote, “Cute and added a heart eyes emoticon,” while another chimed in to drop two heart emoticons.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Shahid’s film Jersey was set to release on 31 December. However, the makers pushed the film's release owing to the rising Covid-19 cases and the closure of cinemas.

