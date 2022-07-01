Shahid Kapoor flaunts his sleek beard and messy hair at his European vacation; See PIC

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in Jersey and fans loved his performance in the film. Well, Shahid is one such actor who knows how to balance his work life and personal life. Currently, he is on a vacation in Europe with his family. The actor often shares pictures and videos from his trip and gets his fans quite excited. Today yet again he shared a selfie of himself looking handsome in his full-grown beard and intense looks.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of himself. In the picture, we can see Shahid in a grey t-shirt. He can be seen wearing a chain around his neck and looks handsome in his messy hairdo and fully grown beard. In his selfie, we can also see a beautiful background which appears to be one of the beautiful locations they are currently vacationing in.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s picture:

Recently, both Shahid and Mira took to their respective Instagram handles to share some dreamy photos. Mira Kapoor shared a picture of herself posing near the rail tracks with the majestic mountains in the background. She captioned it, "Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai." Meanwhile, Shahid shared a fun reel of himself on an auto-walk as he came toward the camera and Hindi music played in the background.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had shared a photo with Mira and the kids and captioned it, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my loves."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is reading a few scripts, and a big announcement is expected soon after his return from the holiday. “He has liked a few subjects, however, he will take the final call once he comes back to Mumbai,” a source close to the development told us. He was recently seen in the cricket drama Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will soon be making his digital debut in Raj and DK’s web series titled Farzi, where he will share screen space with Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has a film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline.

