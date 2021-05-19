Shahid Kapoor is ‘full FOMO’ for Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2 trailer; Manoj Bajpayee REACTS

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to react to Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 trailer. Check out how the lead actor responded.

The trailer for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K’s much-awaited web series; The Family Man 2 was released today. In the new season trailer, we see Manoj Bajpayee essaying the role of Srikant Tiwari, who is attempting to save his marriage by approaching a relationship counselor along with his wife. In the short clip unveiled by the makers, we also see Srikant in a new work setting. Now, actor has reacted to the new season’s trailer on his social media handle.

The makers of the show had shared the trailer on the platform, “As promised. This summer. We bring you #TheFamilyManSeason2.” Shahid will also be working with the director duo on an untitled digital project. He took to Twitter to express his excitement for the thriller show’s upcoming season. Referencing a dialogue from the trailer, Shahid tweeted, "I’m full FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) LOMO lelo etc etc." After reading his witty and hilarious comment on the show’s trailer, Manoj Bajpayee also responded to the actor with a stream of laughing emojis.

I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc. https://t.co/VY67LBcUVP — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 19, 2021

Shahid Kapoor had opened up about his thoughts on The Family Man. In a statement, he said, “My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man,” and further talked about his forthcoming yet-to-be-titled digital debut with the director duo, adding, “I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them.” He expressed how excited he is for the project since he loves the story idea. “Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” he added.

