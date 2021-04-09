Shahid Kapoor gets flirty with 'Pretty' wife Mira Rajput as he reacts to her new post & it's a total mushfest

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are a popular couple in showbiz. Recently, Mira shared a post about skincare and health on social media, and Shahid could not help but flirt with his wife in the comments.

Actor never leaves an opportunity to shower love on his wife Mira Rajput. At various occasions, the Kabir Singh actor has lit up the social media space with his flirty and mushy posts for wife Mira that leave netizens gushing over this couple. Recently, once again, Shahid put his flirty side on display as he dropped a sweet comment on Mira's latest skincare video and well, it has surely caught the attention of netizens. The sweet remark on his wife's appearance has sent fans into a frenzy.

Recently, Mira shared a video on her Instagram handle about going on a fast for skincare and health benefits. Seeing his wife talk about skincare routine and more, the Kabir Singh actor could not resist from dropping a sweet comment on Mira's post. Shahid wrote, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse." Along with it, he dropped a two hearts emoticon and a heart eyes emoji. Seeing his comment, fans were left in awe of his way of flirting with his wife.

This is not the first time that Shahid has gone all out to shower love on Mira. Previously too, he has reacted to her posts and left fans gushing. Mira too reciprocates the gesture and shares mushy posts for Shahid. Not just this, in a recent "Ask Me' session on Instagram, Mira revealed several things she loves about Shahid and even picked between his characters from films Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh. Not just this, when the gorgeous star wife was recently missing Shahid as he was away, she shared a special musical cover of Lucky Ali's song 'O Sanam' and wrote, "Missing you @shahidkapoor."

Take a look at Shahid's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur. The film is all set to release on November 5, 2021. Besides this, he is also working on a web show with directors Raj and DK. It also stars Raashi Khanna.

Also Read|Mira Rajput says 'missing you Shahid Kapoor' as she dedicates to him a cover version of Lucky Ali's O Sanam

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×