Shahid Kapoor gets goofy as he sings in a video; Ishaan Khatter, wife Mira Rajput taken aback by the rendition

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a goofy video in which he tried crooning a song. However, his attempt at singing evoked hilarious reactions from his wife Mira Rajput, and actor Ishaan Khatter.

Actor is known to treat his fans with cool selfies via his social media handle and recently, his mushy Holi post with wife Mira Rajput almost broke the internet. While his fans were trying to recover from the mush fest of his last video with Mira, the Kabir Singh actor treated them with another clip where he tried to display his singing talent. On Thursday night, Shahid shared a reel where he created a version of a Punjabi song with a twist.

Taking to Instagram reels, Shahid applied a goofy filter and began singing in Punjabi. However, the goofy way in which he sang left everyone confused about the lyrics. Even his wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter were amused by the Kabir Singh actor's goofy shenanigans. Not just this, Kunal Kemmu and other close friends of the actor were left in splits on hearing his singing and left hilarious comments on his reel video. While Mira and Ishaan were confused and in splits, Kunal tried to understand what Shahid was singing.

Sharing the reel, Shahid wrote, "We are open to remixes." To this, Ishaan replied, "what on earth." On his comment, Mira replied to Ishaan, "My thoughts exactly." Kunal wrote, "And the Award for the best soul stirring rendition goes to.. Ooo yaariyaaan aaaaaaaa tuni meriyan di dil todiyaan ni aaaaaan aaaa aan aaye." He ended the comment with laughter emoticons. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Hahahahahahahhahahshahahah are are arrrrghhh. I wanna know the lyrics."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and is a remake of a Telugu superhit of the same name. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and all set to release on November 5, 2021. Besides this, Shahid also is doing a web show with Raashi Khanna.

