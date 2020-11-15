Shahid Kapoor gets a warm hug from Mira Rajput on a 'rainy winter evening' & fans are in awe of their PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor has treated fans with some lovely pictures this Diwali. Check out the latest one on Instagram.

Just like others, also celebrated Diwali with wife Mira Rajput and kids. While the actor sent his heartfelt wishes for fans on the special occasion, we couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable pictures that he shared on social media. The Kabir Singh star also shared a selfie with Mira in which the two of them can be seen twinning in white outfits. Another thing that also caught our attention is the beautiful Rangoli made at their place.

It seems like celebrations haven’t ended yet at the Kapoor house. As we speak of this, Shahid has shared a lovey-dovey picture with Mira Rajput that is all things adorable. The latter can be seen lovingly hugging the actor while the two of them strike a pose together for the camera. Their social media PDA’s have always won hearts and this picture is proof! Here, once again, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. Shahid also writes, “Just what I need on a rainy winter evening.”

Check out the picture below:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and are among the most beloved couples of Bollywood. Both of them are now the doting parents of Misha and Zain Kapoor. Meanwhile, after the tremendous success of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh, Shahid is now gearing up for his next project which is Jersey. The much-awaited sports drama also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor makes a Game of Thrones reference as he treats fans with a cosy selfie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×