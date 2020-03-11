Shahid Kapoor gets wishes for Jersey from Indian Hockey star Sardar Singh as they pose together post workout

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shahid Kapoor has been busy with the shooting of Jersey in Chandigarh. A day back, Kapoor worked out in the gym with the former Indian Hockey player, Sardar Singh. The two stars posed together post a workout session. Check it out.

Often while shooting for a film, our Bollywood stars end up bumping into stars from different fields and speaking of this, Kabir Singh star happened to bump into former Indian Hockey player, Sardar Singh a day back while they both were working out at the gym. Shahid has been extremely occupied with the shooting of his upcoming film, Jersey. For the same, Shahid has been shooting in Chandigarh and often is spotted travelling to and from Mumbai to spend time with family too.

Recently, when Shahid was sweating it out at the gym, he happened to meet former Indian Hockey star, Sardar Singh. The two stars were working out at the same gym and got talking. Singh, after chatting with Kapoor, shared a photo on social media of their meeting at the gym and also wished Shahid all the luck for his upcoming film Jersey. In the photo, Shahid can be seen opting for an all black look for sweating it out the gym while Singh can be seen clad in a white tee with blue shorts.

Shahid and Sardar could be seen elated to meet each other and the two stars smiled and posed for a photo. Sardar captioned the photo with Shahid as, “Good to meet @shahidkapoor and appreciate his workout in the gym best wishes for upcoming movie.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s latest photo with Sardar Singh:

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is going on and recently, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur had mentioned that 50% of the shoot of Jersey is complete. The film is a remake of Telugu film starring Nani. Shahid will be seen playing a struggling Ranji player in the film who gets involved in the politics of the board and loses a chance to play in the national team. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju. Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

