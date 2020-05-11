Shahid Kapoor give a glimpse of his 'Jersey' look as he misses being on set in his cricket gear; See Pic

Before the lockdown could come into effect, Shahid Kapoor was knee-deep in the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey. Check out his look below.

The lockdown has led to people all across missing out on their favourite outdoor activities or even the most mundane things like travelling to work. And looks like also has joined you and I as he shared on Instagram what he's been missing these days. For the unversed, before the lockdown could come into effect, Shahid was knee-deep in the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey. However, the nation-wide lockdown forced the actor to wrap up shoot in Chandigarh and head back home to Mumbai.

On Monday, Shahid shared a glimpse of his look from Jersey and revealed that he is indeed missing being on the film's set. Padded up in his cricket gear, Shahid shared only a part of his look in his cricket helmet, a bat and a full grown beard. He captioned the photo, "#Jersey sets. #imissyou."

Check out Shahid's photo from the sets of Jersey below:

Just a few hours before Shahid could flaunt his cricket avatar on Instagram, wife Mira Rajput Kapoor shared an adorable photo of the actor kissing her. The picture is all things happy and shows the actor showering some love on wife Mira a day after she gave birth to their son Zain. Clicked at the hospital, Mira captioned the adorable photo, "#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago."

Check it out:

Shahid will be returning to the big screen with Jersey after the box office success of Kabir Singh. The film is a Hindi remake of the superhit Telugu film starring Nani. Are you looking forward to see Shahid Kapoor in Jersey? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×