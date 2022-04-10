Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of his crazy 48 hours as he promotes Jersey with Mrunal Thakur; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor is on a promotional spree these days. The actor along with his leading lady Mrunal Thakur is travelling to different cities to promote his upcoming movie Jersey. The movie that was supposed to hit the theatres in December last year is finally about to release in the coming few days. But before that happens the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote the much-awaited drama. Taking to his Instagram handle the actor gave us all a glimpse of what his 48 hours of promotions looked like.

The video begins with Shahid Kapoor getting on the airline bus as he is about to catch his flight from Mumbai to Delhi. Wearing a light blue tracksuit, a black backpack on his back and black sunglasses, the actor looks dapper. The actor then can be seen getting busy with his various photoshoots and media interactions. We can also see Shahid’s leading lady Mrunal Thakur along with him. He also gave us all a glimpse of his Chandigarh promotions. Sharing the video he wrote, “48 hours… Mumbai - Delhi - Chandigarh - Mumbai.”

Click HERE to check out the video:

Jersey is scheduled to release in the theatres on April 14th, 2020, and will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film was first gearing up for a December 31 release, however, was postponed last minute due to the rising Omicron cases across the globe. On this, Shahid had said, “Aman (Gill, producer) and I were following Omicron very closely and we knew it was building very fast. We didn’t expect things to change drastically in such a short span, but when we did, we decided to defer our release.”

