Shahid Kapoor gives glimpse of his mushy Holi celebrations with Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter is all hearts

Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Jersey remake, is winning hearts with his mushy Holi celebration with Mira Rajput. Take a look.

is a doting husband and he has proved it time and again. The actor never misses a chance to dish out major couple goals as he is often seen expressing his love for his wife Mira Rajput. Needless to say, this adorable couple is a treat to watch in one frame. And while several celebrities have taken it to social media to send Holi wishes, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor also took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his celebrations with Mira.

The handsome actor shared a video of himself with Mira wherein the couple had got their faces covered with colours and he was seen going all mushy with his ladylove. In the video, Shahid was dressed in a white t-shirt while Mira opted for a multi-coloured t-shirt as they captured their mushy moments. In the caption, the Jab We Met actor wrote, “Happy Holi”. While the netizens were in awe of Shahid and Mira’s mushy chemistry, Ishaan Khatter also took to the comment section was dropped heart for the lovely couple.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Holi celebrations:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, will be next seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey which had Nani in the lead and had also won a Nation Award for Best Telugu film. The Haidar star will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial which will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

